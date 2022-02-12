Never in my 40-year electric job, community activities, church work, city-elected job or any volunteer organization jobs have I been more humbled and appreciative than at the 102nd annual Chamber Banquet the evening of Jan. 20.
Thank you, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and Southside Bank, for honoring me and my family with The Angelina Award! You touched our hearts and never have we been more proud of the 40-plus years that our family has been a part of this city and county.
We were transferred to Lufkin by Texas Power & Light in November 1977 as a family of school teacher Tony, fifth-grader Tana and first-grader Denna and we have tried our best to give back and make our “hometown” better than when we arrived.
We attended our first Rotary Waffle Bake a week after we moved into our home on Sleepy Hollow and immediately realized this community cared for its citizens and would include anyone if you were willing to work and give back to those who needed help.
We joined First Christian Church the first Sunday we attended (the pastor, Curtis Keith, had been our pastor in Brownwood), so that decision was easy. Curtis put my wife to work at the church as a Mother’s Day Out employee, and we were all suddenly a part of Lufkin as an electric guy and a church children’s coordinator.
During these last 45 years, Tony, Tana and our precious angel Denna have participated in many, many organizations and benefits. All of our participation has never been for personal gain, just help to make it better.
All of these memories came flooding back on me at the Chamber Banquet.
Trust me, it is so neat to get to watch a video with two of my favorite buddies (Judge Bob Inselmann and Rocky Thigpen) reflecting on some of the memories they had about our activities in Lufkin and Angelina County. They both shared some moments that brought back memories of just how special this community has been to me and my family.
The past nine years of service to the city of Lufkin also has been extremely rewarding. Getting to work with city managers Paul Parker, Keith Wright and Bruce Green rewarded me with new skill sets and a new appreciation for the skill sets required to serve customers in a different environment than just serving electric meters. Every minute spent has been rewarding!
Reflecting back, there were many, many challenges. Economic downturns, ice storms and COVID-19 issues all resulted in restless nights, but all were met with thoughtful team discussions about how to make things better and still manage a tight budget.
The city of Lufkin has some talented and committed department heads and outstanding employees, and they all became friends to me and my family. We are blessed to have the best fire department, police department, solid waste department, water, sewer and street departments, finance department and parks and recreation department for a city our size anywhere. Gordon Henley and the Ellen Trout Zoo stand alone as best in Texas, as far as I am concerned.
I love Lufkin and appreciate every minute we have lived and worked in this community.
My prayer is that our focus remains on all of Lufkin. What has made it great is what will continue to make it strong. That is ‘‘people who care” no matter who gets the credit.
Bless you ,Ms. Annie Shelton. Remember to do one good deed each week without being ask to do so.
God bless each of you.
