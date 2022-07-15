Sports have always been pretty intriguing to me. The mindset that goes along with it has been fascinating.
I’ve been in the pressbox or the stands to see the outright electricity that comes through in a big moment. From the reactions of teammates on the field to the ones of the fans in the audience, sports can provide either the excitement or agony that doesn’t come across in situations of every day life.
Being an athlete who never made it past the high school level, I’ve always wondered exactly what goes through players’ minds right before plays that will be remembered forever.
Joe Montana famously gave this line to his teammates before leading a Super Bowl-winning drive.
“Isn’t that John Candy?”
Vince Young had absolutely no doubt in his mind Texas was winning the Rose Bowl when given one final chance.
I’m sure Tom Brady has thought the same thing at 20 different times of his career.
On a local level, I remember watching Reggie McNeal lead Lufkin to the state championship and seeing the confidence on his face a few minutes later as if to show there was never a doubt.
He had that same look when he led his Aggies to a win over Oklahoma, the No. 1 team in the nation.
Lufkin’s Luis DeJesus had the same look when he hit a walk-off homer for the Panthers at the state tournament.
Omar Zamarripa had that look when he led Lufkin’s soccer team to its only state championship while earning MVP honors.
I’ve seen similar looks all along the way.
Even more recently, you can just see in players’ faces if they are comfortable in the situation.
It doesn’t guarantee success, but it certainly helps.
If Sam Flores was coming up in a big-time at bat for Lufkin, you could see he knew he was going to come through.
The same thing could be set about Hunter Ditsworth or Bebo Hinojosa on the mound.
If there was a big game for Diboll, Kayla Palomino and Skyler Martin weren’t going to be turned away.
Those athletes may have not come through every time. Nobody does.
But there was never a doubt in their minds they were the ones to do the job.
After years of watching players’ faces with fascination, I’ve spent the past few years scanning the crowd for those family members who have no control over the situation.
I’ve seen dads pace all over the park or gym while the action goes on.
But the real face of nervousness can be seen on moms’ faces all over the stands.
When the moments are biggest, their hands are on their heads or over their eyes.
If the loud cheers could mask the nervousness, then they would.
Those times are usually followed by moments of pure jubilation or extreme devastation.
I’ve seen dances in the stands for the walk-off wins and I’ve seen hugs of comfort for the most devastating losses.
Whether the players want to admit it or not, they always know exactly where those cheers are coming from.
Win or lose, they’ll remember who was there to cheer on their greatest accomplishments and who was there for that consoling hug after the big loss.
In an ideal world, those players would always know exactly where they could look to find their cheering section.
Unfortunately cheering sections don’t always last forever.
I remember when my daughters Sierra and Spring made a big play on the soccer field, they’d look over to the sidelines with big smiles on their faces.
They’ve never lacked for fans at their games, but I know a few always stood out, including their mom.
Six years later, Sierra still gives a glance to the stands after a big shot in a basketball game. One face she wishes was there is always missing.
Her mom, Cher-ron, died of leukemia exactly six years ago.
She could be found on a soccer sideline many Saturdays during the year, cheering on her girls or trying to keep her composure about a player or coach.
I was always the quiet one.
Her? Not so much.
I’ve always considered myself a pretty good dad, one who is there whenever possible.
If there’s a game, I’m probably there. If there’s a school event, I’m usually somewhere close.
But I’m still not her.
When Spring comes home with a story from school, I let her know what her mom would have thought.
If Sierra asks what her mom would have thought about a game or a UIL competition, I’ve got a pretty good idea of how proud her mom would be.
I’ve got stories about her to last for days. Some good, some bad and some outright laughable.
But I’m still not her.
When Sierra hits the basketball court for her sophomore season, she’ll look over in the stands once again, and she’ll once again have her usual cheering section.
However, one face will still be missing. And that kind of loss is one that will always overshadow whether her team won the big game or lost in forgettable fashion.
I’ve seen players along the way wear mementos of ones no longer with them. I’ve seen pitchers wear necklaces with pictures enclosed of family members, I’ve seen players draw signs in the dirt and I’ve seen nonstop glances and points to the sky during moments of pure joy.
Nobody can replace them.
And for Sierra and Spring, nobody can replace their mom.
For those looking at that empty spot that would usually be sitting in a lawn chair or in the stands.
Don’t worry. They might not be there in person, but their memory will never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.