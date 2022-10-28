featured top story Southbound loop feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road shut down due to diesel spill The Lufkin Daily News Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lufkin police block off the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road due to a diesel spill. Lufkin Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is currently shut down due to a diesel spill, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.“Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and thankfully managed to pull off the main part of the loop,” she said.Officers on the scene estimate there are 10-20 gallons of diesel on the road.“TxDOT is being called to the scene to assess the roadway for safety as it is slick,” Pebsworth said.Avoid the area and expect delays. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Feeder Jessica Pebsworth Highway Spill Ford Chapel Road Roadway Fuel Line Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKIEL: Quick a disgrace to Lufkin's proud historyIce cream shop bringing nostalgia, quirkiness and family friendly fun to downtownPollok man dies in auto-pedestrian accident late Wednesday on Highway 69EDITORIAL: Time to Vote: Early voting begins Monday for 2022 general electionMan charged with using counterfeit money from China to purchase stereosHeritage Festival brings colorful culture to downtownBeaumont police arrest man last seen near Lufkin on murder warrantBoo Bash canceled due to inclement weather; Pumpkin Party rescheduledApple Springs man dies in two-vehicle accident Oct. 7 on Highway 94POLICE REPORTS: Gunfire erupts after large fight on Robin Street Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
