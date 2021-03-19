A third-grade class from Brandon Elementary School in Lufkin will have an opportunity to play around with some heavy machinery while enjoying several other activities, thanks to Angelina College head men’s basketball coach Nick Wade and his Roadrunner program.
Wade and the team have sponsored those Bears from Brandon for Saturday’s “Touch a Truck” event sponsored by the Junior League of Lufkin.
“Since we weren’t able to have a basketball season because of COVID this year, (Brandon principal) Pam McClendon has allowed me to become part of her team this year and fill the void,” Wade said. “I’ve been working with these third-graders most of the time, and I wanted to show some appreciation from our men’s basketball team.
“We sponsored their wrist bands, so all the kids can attend the event for free and have a good time with their families.”
From the Junior League official website:
“Touch a Truck is a free event that provides a unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and more. Children will be allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel, and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve our community. Live music and food trucks will also be part of the day’s entertainment. We have wristbands available for kids for $5 that includes face-painting, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides and games.”
The event takes place Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.