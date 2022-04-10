HAMILTON — The Lufkin Daily News brought home 16 awards — including four first-place honors and the top writing distinction — Saturday from the North and East Texas Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for work produced in 2021.
Staff writer Jess Huff was named Journalist of the Year for stories about a new agro-pulp mill being built in Lufkin; the Chinquapin Community’s fight against an oil and gas waste facility proposed for the headwaters of Sam Rayburn Reservoir; the criminal case backlog in Angelina County; an alleged open meetings act violation by the county judge and two members of the commissioners court; and benzene concerns surrounding the Gulf Park pipeline.
Editor Jeff Pownall accepted the awards during the second annual joint convention of the NETPA and West Texas Press Association in Hamilton.
“It’s always gratifying to be recognized for our hard work by our peers in the industry,” Pownall said. “This year’s honors are all the more meaningful with the recognition awarded to Jess, whose dogged and tireless efforts have shed light on many areas of importance in Angelina County and beyond. I’m proud of the entire staff, so it’s great to see their talent and dedication acknowledged.”
The LDN earned four first-place awards in the following categories:
■ Editorials: two editorials written by Pownall.
■ Feature photo: two photos by staff photographer Joel Andrews.
■ Advertising: three ads designed by the composing staff.
■ Page design: a front page and a feature page designed by news editor Stacy Faison, a sports page designed by sports editor Josh Havard and an opinion page designed by Pownall.
Andrews also earned second place in the Photographer of the Year category and the staff took home third-place honors in general excellence and sweepstakes.
Publisher Jackie Zimmerman said she is extremely proud of the news staff for its continued dedication to covering our community.
"This team takes seriously its responsibility of ensuring our neighbors are provided with facts and information on local topics and events — from what our corporate neighbors are doing in our community to local politics to what our kids are doing in school — that impact their everyday lives," she said.
"The stories for which Jess has been named Journalist of the Year are clear demonstrations of the in-depth information readers can only find in the newspaper."
Other awards included:
■ Andrews, second place, news photo.
■ Zimmerman and contributing writer Gary Stallard, second and third place, column writing.
■ Havard, third place, sports writing.
■ Faison, third place, headline writing.
■ Staff writer Kayley Fraze, fourth place, feature story.
■ Faison, fourth place, news writing.
