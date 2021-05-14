The Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Department received a $9,700 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program to help purchase a multi-force training door.
“We are pleased to have received a training aid grant to help purchase a piece of equipment that is a first for Trinity County,” Apple Springs VFD president Gary Mathison said. “It will not only be useful to our department, but we will offer training to surrounding volunteer fire departments.”
The new training prop increases firefighter knowledge with a hands-on experience.
“This new multi-force training door will allow firefighters to effectively assess the situation and apply what they have learned while using this door,” Mathison said. “The experience makes a world of difference and allows our department to train on how to use our various tools on left- and right-swing doors because the approach is different depending on which side of the door the hinges are on, and getting in quickly means getting water on the fire faster.”
The door is unique and realistic, a good representation of doors encountered in day-to-day firefighting, he said.
“The fire world is constantly changing and keeping up with the most current, efficient and timely training techniques is important,” said Ricky Holbrook, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator. “The versatility of this tool gives the department the ability to add depth to their training.”
The Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Department has been serving its area since 1972. Currently there is open enrollment for volunteers who would like to serve the people of their area and learn new skills while being a part of the Apple Springs VFD. To apply, call 831-3711 for more information.
Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas Legislature and administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.
