A leading statewide anti-abortion group suspended its endorsement of state Sen. Robert Nichols this week after the Republican leader from Jacksonville said he’d support a loosening of Texas’ abortion ban.

Nichols, who is up for reelection in November, said Friday during the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival that he’d vote in favor of an exception to Texas’ abortion prohibition in cases of rape.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2022/09/27/texas-abortion-law-changes-rape-endorsement/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.