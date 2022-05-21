Georgia-Pacific is hoping to make local firefighters’ jobs safer and more efficient by helping them gain access to new equipment and life-saving training. Recently, the local building products manufacturer donated $23,000 to area fire departments in Lufkin, Hudson, Diboll and Fuller Springs.
“The contribution will help the Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department purchase additional fire safety gear,” said Bobby Cranford, Fuller Springs assistant fire chief. “As new members join our force, we supply them with the needed safety equipment, and — just like everything else — the price per safety unit has increased. This, along with the ongoing construction efforts on our new fire station, continues to create financial challenges for the department. The funds we receive from Georgia-Pacific and our community are always needed and greatly appreciated.”
Like the Fuller Spring firefighters, the Diboll Volunteer Fire Department continues to focus on acquiring new equipment, which includes new state-of-the-art Jaws of Life technology.
“We are excited to get the latest version of this rescue tool,” said Aaron Smith, Diboll Volunteer fire chief. “The Jaws of Life technology has been around for years to help first responders safely remove victims from trapped vehicles. Today the tool has been perfected — it is cordless and battery-operated, which makes it more accessible and applicable to most emergency situations involving trapped motorists.”
In 2021, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to 15,170 emergencies, including structure fires, medical services, traffic accidents and hazardous chemical spills. With five emergency stations and approximately 80 firefighters, the first responders cover a lot of ground in the city. As a result, the department always is in need of new bunker gear.
“Each year, we gratefully accept Georgia-Pacific’s generous contribution,’’ said Ryan Watson, Lufkin assistant fire chief. ‘‘The additional funds help us maintain and purchase new equipment and it allows us to offer ongoing training to firefighters.’’
Georgia-Pacific is a continuous supporter of the Diboll, Lufkin, Fuller Springs and Hudson Fire Departments in Angelina County.
“Georgia-Pacific is proud to partner with local firefighters who dedicate their lives to keeping our families, homes and property safe,’’ said Yana Ogletree, public & government affairs manager for Georgia-Pacific. ‘‘Thanks to their bravery and tireless efforts, we can all rest easier knowing help is only a phone call away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.