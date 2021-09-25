Lufkin police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the shoulder shortly after 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Old Mill Road, according to detective JB Smith.

“He was shot once on the shoulder but the injury is not life-threatening,” Smith said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, is possibly in his late 20s or early 30s, Smith said.

“Investigators are working the case and will provide me additional details when they’re able,” Smith said.

