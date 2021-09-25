breaking Man shot in shoulder in incident on Old Mill Road By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Sep 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lufkin police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the shoulder shortly after 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Old Mill Road, according to detective JB Smith.“He was shot once on the shoulder but the injury is not life-threatening,” Smith said.The victim, whose name has not yet been released, is possibly in his late 20s or early 30s, Smith said.“Investigators are working the case and will provide me additional details when they’re able,” Smith said.Check back with us for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jb Smith Police Shoulder Road Man Incident Injury Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAffidavit reveals details in slaying of two Lufkin residentsCrime Stoppers tip leads Lufkin police to suspect in Thursday's double homicideState reports 15 new coronavirus fatalities since Sept. 15Lufkin looking to purchase property dividing Shepherd Street, Cotton SquareBroadband breakthrough: Efforts to expand internet in county forcing Hudson residents to dial up water companyCity to consider purchasing land for public parking downtownPolice searching for Lufkin man implicated in slaying of two elderly peopleCOVID-19 antibody infusion center launches in LivingstonAngelina College announces new degree initiatives at ceremonyHudson student named semifinalist for National Merit Scholar Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
