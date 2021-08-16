The Lufkin woman who was arrested after a shooting at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Saturday night told police she displayed and discharged her gun because she feared she was about to be assaulted by her victim, according to the affidavit for her arrest.
Police arrested Nabrisha Monique Handy, 29, late Saturday and charged her with deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Handy and the woman who was wounded, Akeyah Howard, 25, of Lufkin, the release states.
Howard was wounded in the ankle/foot area during a disturbance in the restaurant’s bar area around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. She was treated and released from a local emergency room after the incident.
Handy said she knowingly discharged her Taurus 9mm at the ground in the direction of Howard’s feet because Howard had previously assaulted her and was attempting to approach her to assault her again, the affidavit states.
A witness, whose name was redacted in the affidavit, said they saw what Handy described. Several members of the waitstaff also witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit.
A 9mm casing was found at the scene, as well as the bullet that was flattened from hitting the ground. A piece of the tile floor was chipped from the round, the affidavit states.
Handy had the pistol in her purse when officers arrived and detained her.
The incident remains under investigation.
Handy posted her $10,000 bond and was released from the Angelina County Jail on Sunday.
