The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from Sept. 8-15.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt LLC, 1102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 28
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during current inspection; employee not knowledgeable on employee health, the designated person in charge who is knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles, and code requirements is prepared to recognize conditions that may contribute to foodborne illness or that otherwise fail to comply with code requirements, and to take appropriate preventive and corrective actions; the person in charge during inspection is not a certified food protection manager, the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program; person in charge not knowledgeable on maintaining TCS food at cold-holding temperature; person in charge not knowledgeable on monitoring chemical sanitizing solutions using chemical test strips; person in charge not knowledgeable on properly sanitizing multi-use equipment; no food manager on site during inspection, food manager shall be present during operating hours; food handler certifications shall be kept on site for supervisory review; did not observe date-marking system in self-service yogurt dispensing machines, there shall be a system in place for date-marking all foods that are required to be date-marked and is verified through observation; the identity of a food in terms of origin and composition is important for instances when a food may be implicated in a foodborne illness outbreak and for nutritional information requirements, ingredient information is needed by consumers who have allergies to certain food or ingredients; observed damaged/broken containers and utensils, replace broken containers and utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability; observed tape on damaged handle on reach-in freezer, remove tape, surfaces shall be easily cleanable; observed damaged gasket at the bottom of door in reach-in freezer, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed; observed black debris and buildup on food contact dispensers at the yogurt machines, repeat; observed food debris and encrusted deposits on waffle maker; remove old labels from bulk containers when warewashing, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed food debris in reach-in freezer, general clean needed; observed black buildup and food debris on yogurt machines (top of machines); observed dirt buildup in reach-in cooler located in front area, food-contact surfaces and equipment used for time/temperature control for safety foods should be cleaned as needed throughout the day but must be cleaned no less than every four hours to prevent the growth of microorganisms on those surfaces; observed food debris and buildup in microwave; observed encrusted deposits on waffle maker, food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment must be cleaned to prevent encrustations that may impede heat transfer necessary to adequately cook food, encrusted equipment may also serve as an insect attractant when not in use; observed daylight coming in through gaps at the bottom of exit door, outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors, insects and rodents are vectors of disease-causing microorganisms which may be transmitted to humans by contamination of food and food-contact surfaces, the presence of insects and rodents is minimized by protecting outer openings to the food establishment; observed damaged floor tiles in food prep area, tiles are starting to come up off the floor. Repairs needed to allow easy cleanability; observed water buildup by the exit door. Unable to determine where the water is coming from; observed water leaking at the base of the toilet in restroom, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities, this requirement is intended to ensure the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose; observed dead pests on multiple traps underneath equipment and located on the floor by the yogurt machines; observed dead pests inside packaged disposable bowls, increase pest control. Insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces, effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments; observed glue traps with pests, dead pests must be removed promptly from the facilities to ensure clean and sanitary facilities and to preclude exacerbating the situation by allowing carcasses to attract other pests.
General comment: Observed uncovered waffle cones in disposable bowl in self-service area, corrected on site. Lids placed on disposable bowls. Food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking, or opening packages or overwraps. Packaging must be appropriate for preventing the entry of microbes and contaminants such as chemicals. Observed can of whipped cream sitting out for customer self-service at room temperature. Employee unable to determine how long food item had been out of temperature, corrected on site. Whipped cream discarded. Bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long.
Herty Primary, 2804 Paul Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Lil’ Rascalz Clubhouse LLC, 2616 E. Lufkin Ave.
Date of inspection: Sept. 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid clean up kit on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; observed bag of burritos being thawed out on counter. Improper thawing provides an opportunity for surviving bacteria to grow to harmful numbers and/or produce toxins, if the food is then refrozen, significant numbers of bacteria and/or all preformed toxins are preserved; observed container of ranch dressing with date exceeding seven days; hot water sanitizing machine not reaching 180 degrees, discontinue using machine due to it not sanitizing, other methods off sanitation shall be implemented, the temperature of hot water delivered from a warewasher sanitizing rinse manifold must be maintained according to the equipment manufacturer’s specifications and temperature limits specified in this section to ensure surfaces of multi-use utensils such as kitchenware and tableware accumulate enough heat to destroy pathogens that may remain on such surfaces after cleaning; observed reach-in cooler located in dry storage area not maintaining adequate temperature, ambient temperature was recorded at 43 degrees, ambient temperature shall be 41 degrees or below to ensure adequate food temperature of cold holding foods; heat sanitation machine not working properly, machine not reaching recommended temperature for proper sanitation, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed, refrigeration units in disrepair may no longer be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures; observed encrusted debris on baking pans, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed dust buildup on vent-a-hood, general clean needed, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed exposed glass light bulbs in kitchen food prep area, shielding of light bulbs helps prevent breakage, light bulbs that are shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant are necessary to protect exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles from glass fragments should the bulb break; observed dirt and food debris in drawers and upper/lower cabinets, general clean needed, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared.
General comment: General clean of microwave. General clean of food carts.
JD’s Center of Hope/Tot’s on the Move Child Development Center, 1204 Cain St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Facility very clean and in good repair. Great job!
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen No. 2099, 3901 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Sept. 29
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: utility lines at the ceiling should be well sealed to prevent the entry of pests, areas of concern were shown to person in charge; in dry storage seal the wall and ceiling connection; dead pests observed under equipment and in hard to reach corners, increase the cleaning frequency until eliminated, active pest control with Eco Lab on a bi-weekly basis. Last visit was Sept. 21, 2022 — due again Oct. 4, 2022. No live pests were observed at the time of inspection.
General comment: Mr. Ronald Varela demonstrated great active managerial control. Great job.
