Melody has been a school crossing guard for 29 years and she has a confession to make. Drivers have been doing it all wrong.
She loves her job and she is good at it. She has made sure students have crossed safely through a busy intersection for many years. In fact, there is no way to know how many children Melody has kept safe to and from school.
But she wants us to know something that many of us don’t. Drivers can be issued a ticket for not following the directions of a school crossing guard. Not only do children and parents need to know they should always cross the street at a school crossing, a marked crosswalk or cross with a crossing guard, but motorists also should know the law regarding school crossings.
With thousands of children returning to class in East Texas this week, TxDOT reminds you to stay alert near school zones and buses. We also want to make you aware of the law at school crossings.
According to the Texas Transportation Code, Section 542.501:
A person may not willfully fail or refuse to comply with a lawful order or direction of:
(1) a police officer;
(2) a school crossing guard who:
(A) is performing crossing guard duties in a school crosswalk to stop and yield to a pedestrian; or
(B) has been trained under Section 600.004 and is directing traffic in a school crossing zone.
Most drivers don’t like slowing down when they enter a school zone or having to wait at a school crossing, but Melody and other crossing guards are trained to help keep students safe even though many drivers feel inconvenienced when required to stop.
Crossing guards have pretty much seen it all. From fights at crosswalks to parents being rude to even teachers not obeying the law. But Melody says her biggest challenges are not the students who can be unruly, overly energetic or mouthy. It’s the motorists who don’t want to obey the law.
“As soon as they see me turn to go back to the sidewalk, they start driving behind me before we ever get off the road,” she said. “Legally, they are supposed to wait until we are completely off the road before they start driving.”
She wants us to be aware of the problem because of all the things that could happen, the thought of a child being hurt on a road she is crossing would be her worst nightmare. And as a parent, that thought also is scary for you.
There are some rules TxDOT shouldn’t have to remind drivers of, but as school bells ring for a new year, some of us need to hear them again.
- Stay alert.
- Watch for children who might run between vehicles.
- Be mindful of children at bus stops.
- Put away your cellphone.
- Slow down.
- Obey school zone speed limit signs and all traffic rules.
- Drive safely around school buses.
- Drop off and pick up children in designated areas.
- Obey all school crossing guards and remain stopped until they have exited the roadway.
Of course, drivers have another incentive for obeying the law and these rules. It gets expensive when you don’t. Whether you are speeding, talking on your phone, or not remaining stopped at school crossings, the fine can be up to $200 per violation.
Not to mention the life of a child is priceless, and getting in a hurry or being an impatient driver is not acceptable near buses, school crossings or school zones. Children are less cautious and more vulnerable than adults. Melody already knows that.
And now you know her career confessions — that keeping your child safe is her No. 1 goal each day. But when we as drivers make that hard for her to do, law enforcement will show you no mercy, and neither will she. Obey the school crossing guards. Because the life of a child is worth it.
