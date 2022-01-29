The Men’s Fieldhouse is an education center that teaches men how to get a job and keep it. The center offers a 12-week class from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday that is free for students. A free meal is provided.
Classes begin Monday. The classes include learning computer skills and other job skills necessary for employment. This includes character building and self-improvement classes.
Students must be at least 18 years old and committed to attending the 12-week class.
Those interested can reach executive director Clay Alverson at 632-2035 or email clay@themensfieldhouse.org. Classes meet at 1813 E. Denman Ave.
Angelina County Master Gardeners
Lynn Benner, past president of the Angelina County Master Gardeners, installed new officers for 2022 on Dec. 18, 2021.
The new officers are Jeannine Stevens, president; Lexie Allen, vice president; Marty Chalker, treasurer; and Elena Beck, secretary.
Historical and Literary Club
The Historical and Literary Club met Jan. 20 in the home of Kathey Friesen.
Melva Ecker gave a book review on “Lady Bird: A Biography of Mrs. Johnson,” by Jan Jarboe Russell. This book is one of a series of books on the lives of U.S. first ladies the club is reviewing this year.
Drug-Free Business Partnership
The Coalition is hosting the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Crown Colony Country Club. The luncheon will acknowledge businesses in our community that recognize the importance of being drug-free.
The guest speaker will be Cynthia Scheibel, M.Ed., LPC-S, LCDC. She will share how employers can identify and assist employees who may be struggling with substance abuse disorder.
Awards will be presented for new members and membership upgrades.
To attend the luncheon or if a business is interested in joining the Drug-Free Business Partnership, call The Coalition at (936) 634-9308. Visit angelinacoalition.org for more information.
East Texas Genealogy Society
Fred Parsons will make a presentation about the New London explosion to the East Texas Genealogy Society at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
The presentation will be at the Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., in Tyler.
Parsons grew up in Overton and New London. He attended London schools, which later became West Rusk schools after the consolidation of four schools — London, Gaston, Lincoln and Goldsberry. He then went on to Kilgore Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
Most of his adult life was spent in the financial services industry. He spent 23 years in banking, including 19 yeaea as vice president and president of First State Bank Overton. For eight years he was a financial representative for two different firms.
For the last 11 years he has been the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Overton.
He has been a part of the London Museum board almost since its inception, currently serving as its treasurer.
Heart Health Lunch & Learn
Dr. Kevin Hudson from the Heart Institute of East Texas will provide relevant, practical information and tips for heart health during a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
Heart Health Lunch & Learn is part of the Wellness Lunch & Learn series provided every second Wednesday of the month at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 2201 S. Medford Drive. The seminars will cover a variety of health and wellness topics.
A light lunch will be provided. Donations accepted. RSVP required by calling (936) 634-6414 or joel.redus@ag.tamu.edu.
Angelina County Conservative Alliance
The Angelina County Conservative Alliance has launched a new community website in an effort to engage the citizens of Angelina County in the political process.
Visit the website at angelinacca.com to explore the links, videos, news and views articles to learn about elections and local, state and national government.
