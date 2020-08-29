As more and more people are being brought to justice for sexual crimes, especially those related to children, more and more people in the U.S. and worldwide are paying attention.
The issue of human trafficking has picked up steam on social media with people sharing stories and experiences in order to keep awareness up. In East Texas, organizations and authorities are actively fighting against human trafficking and how it takes shape in this region.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is developing training to teach law enforcement how to spot human trafficking and fight against it. A big portion of the training will be spent discussing common myths about human trafficking and how to better spot it.
“I am very happy that the community has expressed concerns about saving children,” said Maria Sanchez, sexual assault and human trafficking specialist with the Family Crisis Center. “We must protect and save children. One of the best ways to help fight child sex trafficking and all forms of human trafficking is to become educated on how to identify it.”
What does human trafficking look like in East Texas today?
In the training, Sanchez emphasized that human trafficking does not often look like what is portrayed on TV, with kids and adults in cages only pulled out to be used. That happens, but it is not the norm.
Some indicators of child sex trafficking are signs of physical abuse (burns, bruises, cuts, etc.), running away from home, sharing personal information with someone who is significantly older than them, lying about their age, sudden change in friends with different lifestyles, inability to keep up in class, excessively tired in school, and chronic absenteeism from school.
Human trafficking can range from a broad criminal system to one person pimping out their child to a neighbor, trafficking the child to another property.
In Texas, there is a region known as the Red Triangle where human trafficking flourishes. This is an area from Austin/San Antonio to the Houston Metroplex to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and back down through the Bryan/College Station area.
Angelina County is right on the edge of the red triangle and is often used as a stopping point for traffickers, who stay in hotels and visit stores and restaurants in the area.
Victims of trafficking can be forced to engage in labor of several kinds, including the sex industry, agriculture industry, construction and more. In a human trafficking case involving adults, one of three things must be proven — force, fraud or coercion. Trafficking cases involving children do not require those factors.
Force may be applied through physical force or psychological manipulation, Sanchez said.
It is estimated that 20-40 million victims are becoming trafficked internationally, with 71% women and girls, she said. The majority of victims were adults in 2019, but around 51% of cases involved children in 2018, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
The average life of a victim of human trafficking is seven years.
“Victims today are seen as cheap and replaceable by traffickers,” Sanchez said.
However, victims can often times become attached to their captors.
How do traffickers pick and keep control over victims?
Traffickers prey on vulnerability, Sanchez said. They promise a better life or more opportunities, but the relationship changes and they maintain control through fear, manipulation, physical abuse, possession of legal documents and more.
Trauma from things like abuse and failed escape attempts also can break a victim’s spirit and cause them to believe escape is impossible and they should just stay and obey their captors to avoid retribution. To illustrate this, Sanchez had the group split up and enact a scene of an officer interrogating a victim.
The victims had a list of responses they could give. Some victims would not speak a word. Some would lie and move around subjects, leaving officers with nothing to go on, nothing to hold the victim or their captor or to prove human trafficking was present.
How can I better understand and identify victims of human trafficking?
Human trafficking has many definitions across the world, and it is often confused with human smuggling, which can cause difficulty in identifying victims, Sanchez said. An easy identifier is that human trafficking is a crime against a person while human smuggling is a crime against a nation or a border.
The Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.
“The similarity stops at the means used to move people and are different at the end result,” Sanchez said. “Human trafficking can be the dark side of migration, and human trafficking can be human smuggling plus exploitation and enslavement.”
Human trafficking ranges from those who are abducted, to those who left their place of origin because of false promises, to those who completely agreed to travel somewhere and may have even consciously done something illegal like paying for fake documents, consenting to work as a prostitute, etc.
“However, none gave consent to exploitation,” Sanchez said. Continuing, she quoted from the book “Sex Trafficking” by Katheryne Farr in 2005:
“As far as victimization is concerned, contemporary society tends to view the first category of individuals as the true victims of trafficking, whereas the last category is not. It is the latter category of individuals which impedes the identification of victims due to a societal and perhaps an individual moral view that consent diffuses the issue of victimization and that working in the sex industry is ‘at the bottom of virtually any scale of goodness.’”
How can I protect myself and those I love from traffickers?
Many media outlets can be used to lure victims.
Sanchez said it is important for parents to be aware of who a child is interacting with online. Some phone apps can seem innocuous but are actually dangerous. For example, the Calculator% app is one of several “secret” apps designed to hide photos, videos, files and browser history, Sanchez said.
“The recruiter must gain the trust of the victim first. That’s the foundation that the traffickers lay first because the recruiter can manipulate the victim’s trust for exploitment and enslavement,” Sanchez said. “Trust is also necessary to gain willing consent from the victim to travel in the state, country or around the world.”
Traffickers are often involved in a criminal network with many branches, and they can use small businesses as fronts and stopping places along their routes.
“Human trafficking operations are operated by both males and females,” Sanchez said. “Traffickers usually know the victim. … Female victims are usually recruited by their spouses or boyfriends, and the age of traffickers vary. … It is common for traffickers to have a criminal history like money laundering, extortion, check forgery and child pornography.”
Who can become a victim?
The key risk factors for becoming a victim of human trafficking are accessibility and age. The average age of entry into sex trafficking is 12-14 years old, and of the 23,500 reported missing children in 2009, one in four were likely victims of child sex trafficking, Sanchez said.
Everyone is at risk of becoming a victim of human trafficking. However, the following are particularly vulnerable:
Chronic runaways, children in the foster case system, homeless children, children with disabilities, children who identify themselves as LGBTQ+ and children who have previous victimizations
Immigrants, people with drug addictions and alcohol abuse, and people with juvenile/criminal history
The National Human Trafficking Hotline allows a safe place for individuals to report any cases of human trafficking. The common theme of the movement is “See Something, Say Something.” The hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.
What can I do to help?
Sanchez encouraged anyone who would like to actively fight against human trafficking to check out free training opportunities like Operation Underground Railroad at bit.ly/2YGcsKk.
Harold’s House also offers the Love146 training for schools to teach students in middle school and high school and young adults about human trafficking.
“If people want to actively get involved, then I suggest volunteering with us,” Sanchez said. “We offer the Sexual Assault Volunteer Advocate Training Program. They will have to train for 40 hours so they can respond to acute sexual assault cases when the victim is an adult. This program is certified by the Office of Attorney General. This training will be offered in the fall in Nacogdoches.”
Destiny Rescue also gives people the opportunity to travel and help sex trafficking victims around the world. However, all trips this year have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Those who can’t or do not wish to volunteer can donate to any of those organizations, as well, Sanchez said.
“Volunteers and donations are always needed,” Sanchez said. “Any help will be greatly appreciated. Fighting this horrendous crime is achievable with the community working together as one.”
