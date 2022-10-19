As a PR practitioner focused on pedestrian and traffic safety campaigns for the past 30 years, I’ve worked with dozens of Texans with powerful stories that illustrate the devastating consequences that reckless driving can have on families and communities. Despite this, it was still quite shocking to be a victim myself, three years ago, in a crash that could have cost me my life.

In March 2019, my partner Joe and I were walking home from a trip to a nearby convenience store in Austin. As we were halfway through a crosswalk, a car making a left turn barreled through the intersection. Joe leaped forward to avoid getting hit. I tried to do the same but wasn’t fast enough. The car clipped me in the ribs and sent me flying 20 feet onto the pavement. I crawled to get out of the way of traffic before remaining in a prone position until the ambulance arrived.

Robert Nash is the public relations director for the Sherry Matthews Group, the PR firm for the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Be Safe. Drive Smart” initiative.