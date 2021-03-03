The American Legion family No. 113 didn’t let the recent horrible weather get us down, although most of us suffered the lack of water and power for different periods of time and to different degrees.
A big thanks to all the linemen and others who came from out of state to help get Texas back on line. We heard there was a caravan from as far north as New York state.
Post No. 113 members have been providing food boxes to known veterans who are in need. They gave necessities bags to veterans and homeless veterans.
One ALA member bought food and gave to the disabled and did yard work to clear living areas of debris for the disabled. She also continues to clean the gravesites of forgotten soldiers.
Another ALA member got three packages of cookies, wet wipes and bags of apples and gave to some of the linemen who were parked in the Walmart parking lot and told them how much we appreciate them coming to help us.
Other members checked on elderly in their neighborhood during the horrible weather without power or water. Food, water and help with contacting electrical services was really needed. Our elderly were most at risk during this.
We still don’t have any idea when we will be able to start meeting in our room again as the board of directors for the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center was unable to meet last week due to the weather. They don’t meet again until after our normally schedule meeting day.
This year the 2021 Texas Fallen Heroes Youth Open Fishing Championship will take place on Saturday. Every high school and youth team from fifth to 12th grade is welcome. This event is presented by Outdoor Freedom Network, The Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall, American Legion Post 113, Lufkin; and Post 287, San Augustine; VFW Post 9313, San Augustine.
It’s held at Jackson Hill Park and Marina, 1705 FM 2801 in Broaddus, on Sam Rayburn Lake.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
