The Lufkin city council will consider selecting a local engineering consulting firm to design the revitalization of Morris Frank Park at 5 p.m. today.
The city has been looking into ways to improve Lufkin parks; Morris Frank Park is near north Raguet Street and Hill Street. It has baseball, softball and soccer fields as well as a disc golf course, playground and a wetland trail.
The scope of the project is to be conducted in two phases, according to a memorandum submitted to interim city manager Kevin Gee by city engineer Eddie Aguilar. The first phase is to develop a master plan with cost estimates, renderings and animations with the city. The second is to complete the design and construction management for the improvements the city selects from the master plan.
Among the areas identified in the memorandum in need of improvement are: the baseball and softball fields; the soccer fields; the football fields; paving, grading, landscaping and more.
The city also identified the potential need for new walkeways, batting cages, restrooms, locker rooms, covered bleachers or seating areas, storage rooms and facilities to accommodate tournaments. The city also will consider driveway access with main entrance signage and lighting and the potential for artificial and natural turf fields.
The city estimates it will cost no more than $50,000 to complete the first phase of the project. There was no estimate listed for the cost of phase two, that will be estimated during the master planning phase and negotiated before it’s approved by the city, the memorandum states.
Aguilar and his team recommended the city select Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong to do the first phase. The firm did similar work for the Diboll ISD Lumberjack Stadium, the Angelina College baseball/softball complex and Rusk ISD’s baseball/softball field improvements.
In other business, the city also will consider the 2022 Street Overlay plans submitted by the city’s street department for wards 1-6. If approved, the city would allocate between $86,000 and $92,200 to improve between four and six roads in each of the wards.
Specifically: Ward 1 would receive $89,231 to improve 6 streets; Ward 2 would receive $92,178 to improve six streets; Ward 3 would receive $90,211 to improve six streets; Ward 4 would receive $90,140 to improve six streets; Ward 5 would receive $86,835 to improve four streets; and Ward 6 would receive $91,376 to improve five streets.
The council also will consider: accepting an $8,000 grant from Georgia-Pacific for the Lufkin Fire Department; denying the proposed rate increase by Oncor Electric Delivery Company; closing and selling a portion of an alley near Paul Avenue on a second reading; and authorizing the Lufkin Police Department to seek a Bulletproof Vest Program Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice.
Following a public hearing, the council also will consider changing the zoning at: 2030 S. John Redditt Drive to local business and granting a special use permit; and a zone change at 1319 St. Henderson St. to commercial.
