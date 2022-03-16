I overheard two ladies talking in a restaurant recently about a friend of theirs. One of them said, “She really lives life.”
As I pondered that statement and all that it could mean, I thought of how we get so caught up in day-to-day schedules, the bad news in the world, the kids, the laundry, the job and everything else that takes our time each day and I wonder, is there something I am missing? I don’t think so.
Life isn’t about money or travel or the things we envision the rich and famous can do with their time. It’s about right now. The choices we make each day. Many of our high school seniors and college students are in the midst of spring break season and they are making choices every day.
It is especially scary for me this year because I have a granddaughter who has traveled with friends to enjoy it. Off on her first road trip without family to make sure she is buckled in, wearing her jacket or eating properly. No family around to watch for serial killers or just plain people up to no good. Gone are the days of when just going shopping or an afternoon at the zoo during spring break would suffice. Too busy to go with Mee-Mee for a Happy Meal and an hour on the play gym.
I’m sure my grandchildren have been taught well to be alert to dangers around them. And they also know, as I do, the possibilities of what can happen when those around you don’t make wise choices, especially when it comes to drinking.
During spring break 2021, Texas saw 872 alcohol-related traffic crashes that resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries. These were avoidable and likely happened because someone made the wrong choice to drink and drive during spring break. The facts are that someone dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in alcohol-related crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,029 people losing their lives. Of course, none of us wants to see these statistics. Parents, preach to your older students about drinking and driving and what they should and should not do during spring break.
I urge parents and young drivers to visit Faces of Drunk Driving — Sober Rides and watch real-life stories of other young drivers who survived a crash or who lost loved ones due to drinking and driving. The video could cause everyone to make better choices because we know that deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break.
Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years. Not only can a DWI hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors, it can be expensive and cause significant legal issues.
One of the TxDOT safety campaigns in March is to educate students to the dangers of alcohol. Please help us do that so they can also have a better chance of really living life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.