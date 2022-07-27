The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is hoping community members will help their clients start off the school year strong with its ongoing school supply drive.
Supplies can be dropped off until Friday at the Lufkin, Nacogdoches or Crockett Family Crisis Center outreach offices during regular business hours.
As the center provides shelter — as well as outreach services — for families who have survived violence, they want to ensure their clients’ children have the essentials they need to start the school year off safely and well-prepared, executive director Whitney Burran said.
“The gaps are filled by preparing these children for a great start to a school year,” she said.
The center is asking for donations of items including backpacks, scissors, markers, pencils and spiral notebooks. Staff compiled the list after asking teachers on the board what supplies were most needed by students, Burran said.
“It’s just really the generic school supplies like the paper, pencils, glue sticks for the little ones — the things that these kids are really going to need,” she said.
The center also can pick up donations from those who cannot drop them off, Burran said. This can be arranged by calling (936) 639-1681.
“However they want to give it to us, we’re really flexible,” she said. “We don’t want to put anybody out, so if that’s a barrier between us getting supplies, we can absolutely come and get them.”
It’s important to the Family Crisis Center to stock up on school supplies because they have a rotating clientele throughout the year, Burran said.
“We may have kids that come into our shelter that are starting the year at a new school, so we want to give them those school supplies, too,” she said.
The center’s mission for survivors is to give them a new start, Burran said.
“It’s so vital to these kids because they’ve come for an environment where there’s not been any stability,” she said. “It’s so important for students to start school with all of the supplies that they need to have a great school year.”
