Lufkin police have called off the manhunt for a suspect related to a Thursday morning burglary after being unable to locate the suspect.
Officers established a perimeter around Lotus Lane and Henderson Street to search for the suspect after a woman reported that a black male was in her home in the 1400 block of Henderson Street attempting to steal her musical instruments when she came home around 10:15 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Lufkin Police & Fire.
The post states that the man threw a violin at her before attempting to flee out the back door into a wooded area.
An officer with a trained canine is searching the area for the suspect who is described as a skinny, black male with frizzy, curly hair wearing blue jeans.
People who live in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the suspect and to call 911 immediately if they recognize him.
