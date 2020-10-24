For a long time, it was uncommon in Angelina County to go a week without learning of a new sex crime, and more often than not, one that involved a child.
Crime reporters were among the first to learn of them — after police and family did, of course — and were often required to sift through affidavits written in excruciating detail. Reporters and editors had to determine the worst details and bar them from the final copy, while still leaving in countless horrifying realities for readers to be aware of.
And despite the different years they covered crime, former Lufkin Daily News reporters could recollect similar trends they saw as they covered the beat.
“There was not really any one particular thing that stuck out, just the volume of it all,” Casey Sizemore, the crime reporter from 2015-18, said. “Especially acts against children.”
In Angelina County, there are 325 registered sex offenders and of those offenders, 296 committed sex crimes against children. Not every registered offender is from Angelina County, and the county does not house all the offenders that committed those acts within the county.
There were 14,656 rapes committed in Texas in 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports, which is 1.6% less than what occurred in 2018.
“You start thinking about your family, or your loved ones, remembering things when you were a kid and asking how close you came to that happening to you,” Sizemore said about covering the beat.
Ashley Cook, the community education director at Harold’s House East Texas Alliance for Children and a former reporter and city editor at The Lufkin Daily News, remembers those cases even though she wasn’t specifically a crime reporter.
“Something I’ve learned also in the work I do now is that most of the time it’s not a stranger,” she said. “It’s usually intra-family cases. It’s somebody the children know. And that makes it extra hard, not only to be abused, but to be abused by someone they trust and love. It makes it that much harder.”
She remembers covering more child cases, but didn’t know the reason for that. In her role at Harold’s House she has learned that one in 10 children will suffer abuse before they turn 18. More than 90% of the time it’s someone they know; 30% of the time it’s family, she said.
In her position, she has listened to parents who truly believed that sexual assault was just a part of growing up because they’d experienced it and it happened to their sisters, Cook said.
“We can break that cycle,” Cook said. “It’s not a normal thing. It’s not something you should expect as a child. In some areas of the county and the city people are experiencing this regularly and they think it’s a routine. But we can break the cycles of abuse.”
Austin King, The Lufkin Daily News’ last full-time crime reporter, remembers his first day on Sept. 11, 2017. He’d done some crime reporting for other papers, but hadn’t covered the beat specifically. Sizemore was there to teach him as a sexual assault affidavit came in that day, he said.
“For a while there it was like every week we couldn’t go by without another case dealing with a sex crime in some capacity. It got better toward the end,” King said, but he doesn’t know why. However, the worst year for sex crimes in the last decade was 2017 with nearly 35,000 offenses statewide, Texas DPS said.
“I don’t know if it got too hard to handle, but there are things I learned that will stick with me forever,” King said.
He saw more offenses against children and more offenses committed by men than women, he said. He saw a total of four female offenders at most, he said. The youngest adult he reported on was 18 years old.
Sizemore, Cook and King could agree on basic rules they advocate for and will follow themselves:
■ Prevent one-on-one time between adults and children.
■ Be aware of your surroundings.
■ Pay attention to what’s going on with family and friends.
■ Remember you can look up the sex offender registry — anyone can.
■ Be proactive; if something seems off, ask questions and say something.
“Just be aware that abusers look like everybody, you and me,” Cook said. “It’s not the boogeyman in the park. Those are rare abusers. They are someone you know right now. So be aware, and safety rules apply to everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.