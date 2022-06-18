The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between May 17-19.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Sno Depot No. 1, 307 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 17
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: no soap was located at the sink being utilized for hand washing; no food manager certification posted for the public’s view; facility did not have a three-compartment sink, only two single sinks were in the prep area and one was being used for hand washing, immediate closure issued for non-compliance with minimum standards; store all the single-service items 6 inches off the floor, cups stored directly on the floor; no mop sink installed; remove the carpet along the walls, all surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable; seal all bare wood; self-closure needed on the restroom door; self-closure needed on the exit door; a screen would be required on the servicing window if employees will keep the windows open, if they maintain them closed after each sale you will not be required to install a screen per 6-202.15 (D); seal hole at the floor at water line under the three-compartment sink; health permit required to operate a retail food operation, permits do not transfer from owner to owner or location to location, the permit issued was for the old facility (the blue building), a new facility was obtained but a permit for that facility had not been issued, immediate closure issued until a valid health permit is obtained.
General comment: facility must close to comply with minimum standards per the FDA Food Code and the TFER. Once minimum standards are met and an application is submitted, a pre-open inspection will be scheduled and a complete inspection will be conducted and paperwork will be reviewed.
———
Sno Depot No, 1, 307 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 18
Inspection type: follow-up
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: no agreement on site, provided to operator and to be posted for the employees, or provide an individual written agreement between the employer and staff members and shall be maintained on site for regulatory review; no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site, a kit required to properly respond to a vomit or fecal incident; no thermometer observed in the freezer and cooler, thermometers required to properly monitor the ambient temperature; do not store utensils, equipment and single-service items in the restroom; spoons must be stored handle up to prevent cross contamination, all the spoons were observed stored in different directions; the floors are very sticky, increase cleaning frequency to prevent the floors from being sticky.
———
Best Western Plus Crown Colony Inn & Suites, 3211 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 18
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: repair damaged wall by the three-compartment sink, work order in place; repair damaged corner by the hand sink in the prep area; repair chipping paint at dry storage shelving; repair small storage shelf above three-compartment sink; the sink is not large enough to submerge the biggest item (medium-sized baking sheets), increase the dimensions or utilize smaller cooking equipment.
———
Marco’s Pizza, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 18
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: no kit on site to properly respond to an event; no certifications on site at the time of inspection for regulatory review, certificates must be maintained on site; remove absorbent handles at the pizza oven, pipe insulation with tape over it was installed on handles at the side of the oven; remove paper notes from prep tables, hot-holding unit and reach-in coolers, consider laminating or using page protectors; repair the faucet at the three-compartment sink, zip ties used to keep the faucet fixed and no water coming from the faucet, only the sprayer; seal the holes around the pipes directly above the pizza oven, appears to have new utility lines installed and the holes were cut too large; increase weather strip at side door, daylight observed at the bottom right; utilized a light meter to verify light intensity in the prep area, on average the facility only has 35 foot candles of lighting, light must be increase to a minimum of 50 foot candles.
———
Jack in the Box No. 3801, 1902 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 19
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: replace shelving that has chipping paint (walk-in cooler storage shelves, above the warewashing sink); repair damaged floor tiles at the base board by warewashing; repair damaged metal along the floor by the walk-in cooler; increase weather strip at rear, front and side exit, daylight observed; keep rear exit closed when taking out the trash, do not prop the door open, this allows flies to enter also; increase pest control measures, several flies observed on utility lines.
General comment: great active managerial control demonstrated by manager. Keep up the good work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.