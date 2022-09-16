A 34-year-old Memphis woman — a wife, a mother, a kindergarten teacher — went out for her usual morning run.
She didn’t return. After a search, authorities found her body discarded like trash in a vacant lot. The ensuing investigation suggests she was abducted and murdered.
Following news of the tragedy, there were the typical attempts to dispense advice to other women. Don’t run alone. Take a partner, or stick to populated areas and away from more secluded locations — you know, like scenic running trails leading through the woods. Heaven forbid a woman should want to enjoy the scenery while running. Don’t listen to music; those ear buds or headphones could drown out warning sounds of impending danger. Tell people where you’re going and when you expect to return.
Oh, and this gem: Don’t wear revealing clothing while running. Yes, don baggy sweat pants and huge sweatshirts while running in the heat.
Lots of “don’t do its” and lots of advice, and plenty of it well-meaning, but I’m still waiting to hear the other lists.
Like the one telling men not to act like “rapey, creepy freaks” (a term I stole from a comment I read).
Or the list of guidelines explaining to males how it’s seriously sick to see a woman alone and think, “Target.”
Maybe a list describing when it’s OK for a guy to approach a woman he doesn’t know while she’s out minding her business. That would be “Never.”
Yes, let’s place the onus of responsibility on the women. It’s their fault for “inviting” some demented mutant to attack her. They should have followed the lists. They should have worn the sweat pants.
They shouldn’t have been trying to live their own lives.
Plenty of guidance for the potential victims, and never enough about what the male side shouldn’t have done.
Of course, in the Memphis case, there will be criminal charges, and Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer — who, by the way, has a lengthy criminal history — will go away for a long time, if not forever.
Lot of good it does the poor woman’s loved ones now.
The problem with enforcing most laws is that, by nature, laws are reactive. Can’t do anything to a criminal until he or she is charged and convicted. Even then, there’s no guarantee of punishment. One of the many disturbing facts coming out of the investigation in Memphis is the enormous backlog of rape kits — the most crucial of all evidence for tracking down the guilty. One report claims those kits may wait nearly a year before anyone can process them.
Nearly a year for the survivors to get even a hint of justice.
Even worse, Fletcher’s alleged killer just received another charge: A rape accusation from an incident taking place a full year ago. A year before he reportedly murdered a kindergarten teacher. How was the man allowed to roam free for so long?
Even more horrific is reading about a “backlog” of sexual assault cases — and that’s just in one city. Understaffing in law enforcement and in the forensics areas get the blame. It’s their fault the freaks aren’t getting put away faster, right?
Just like a woman gets the blame. It’s “her” fault it happened to her.
It seems we’re all supposed to accept there are men out there who reside in levels far below human status. Males who think the ability to overpower a woman is the same as an entitlement to do so.
In 2015, some college guy found a girl passed out from drinking too much, and it’s like he thought it was his right to have his way with her. What happened in court didn’t do much to dissuade him to think otherwise. A judge noted “the severe effect” a prison sentence would have on the perpetrator — a college athlete. The guy served just three months.
What the young lady has to endure will last her lifetime. But he was a “young man with a future” while she was just “the drunk girl at the party.”
Just another instance of finding a way to make it the woman’s fault.
What would it take to be more proactive and preventative on the men’s side? Tough question for sure. If a boy isn’t learning young that women aren’t personal property, he’s probably not going to recognize the fact when he’s older. Is there some kind of training we should offer parents to help?
Or is there something extra needed in a school curriculum? Nurses give “the talk” to kids about puberty, reproduction and all the other uncomfortable stuff. Do we need someone telling the boys why it’s wrong to assault women?
As a husband and a dad with daughters, I can’t help but worry about my own ladies. They go their own ways every single day. I can’t be with them every minute, and that seems to be the only solution — that is, other than expecting women to remain locked inside somewhere as if they’re in some sort of bomb shelter.
Ladies, I’m sorry. I really am. I don’t know what else to say except I hope you take care of yourselves. I hope you read the lists and take the precautions.
Mostly, I hope one day they’ll have as many warnings for the men as they have for you.
