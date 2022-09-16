A 34-year-old Memphis woman — a wife, a mother, a kindergarten teacher — went out for her usual morning run.

She didn’t return. After a search, authorities found her body discarded like trash in a vacant lot. The ensuing investigation suggests she was abducted and murdered.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.