Volunteer (noun) — vol·un·teer — A person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.
As our COVID-19 cases decrease communitywide and vaccinations are being offered freely, we are happy to bring back our beloved volunteers to Woodland Heights. They have been absent from our facility for 15 months and we have missed them terribly. We have felt their absence as they are part of our WHMC family.
I can’t thank them enough for their patience during this time away. Many were antsy and ready to come back sooner, but we will always keep their safety a priority. We will continue that as we transition them back in safely.
Volunteering is such a great way to give back and be part of your community. And it’s also good for you. Volunteering allows you to:
■ Meet new people and build community.
■ Boost self-esteem and combats depression.
■ Feel a sense of purpose and aids in your happiness.
■ Help counteract the effects of stress, anger and anxiety.
■ Increase brain functioning.
As our WHMC volunteers come back to the facility to assist patients and staff, I encourage those of you who are interested in volunteering to reach out. There are plenty of organizations that would love your help. If you are interested in volunteering at Woodland Heights, you can call 637-8549 for more information.
