A memorial mass for Lufkin native and Purple Heart recipient Agustin Aguilar Jr., will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lufkin.
Aguilar died from COVID-19 on July 25, just over two weeks after he was diagnosed with the virus. He served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and was the first of 11 children in his family to graduate from high school and college.
His father, Agustin Aguilar Sr., said he was an example to his younger brothers and sisters, and eventually all would follow in his footsteps to graduate from college.
“The community of Lufkin helped me and my wife to build the kids the way they are,” Aguilar Sr. said. “He was the first to go to college, and he helped to make my job as a father easy.”
The family prioritized integrity, education and remaining close as a family unit. This was something Aguilar Sr. said was instilled by his wife and maintained throughout the family through the support of the eldest siblings and the Lufkin community.
“The Agustin Aguilar Sr. family holds a special place in my heart for being longtime dedicated citizens in the City of Lufkin,” Mayor Bob Brown said. “Mr. and Mrs. Aguilar raised a truly gifted family that graduated from Lufkin High School and then earned college degrees while Mr. Aguilar worked at Texas Foundries for over 40 years.”
Brown encouraged all Lufkin citizens to keep Aguilar Jr. and his surviving family in their prayers in the days ahead.
“This caring and giving family deserves to be honored and remembered,” he said.
