Amanda Reynolds told police she shot and killed her boyfriend Sept. 15 after an argument turned physical, an affidavit recently released by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states.
Reynolds, 47, was driving a white Chrysler through Hudson around 1:43 a.m. when Officer Chris Davis reportedly stopped her for speeding. Davis noted a woman in the driver’s seat with blood on her clothing.
“When Officer Davis questioned the female about the blood, she advised she was punched in the lip,” the affidavit states. “Officer Davis asked if she notified law enforcement of the incident, (and) she stated, ‘No, I shot him.’”
Davis told the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about the incident and three investigators were sent to conduct a welfare check at Reynolds' home. They approached a red barndominium-style home where deputies attempted to contact someone there several times; when nobody answered, they forced entry into the home, the affidavit states.
They found a man lying on the floor directly in front of the doorway with several gunshot wounds to his body, according to the affidavit. EMS performed an electrocardiogram on the man but no heartbeat was detected.
Authorities identified the man as John Carnahan.
In an interview with investigators, Reynolds reportedly said she shot Carnahan because of a fight that turned physical. She pulled her gun from her purse and shot Carnahan twice before leaving to go to her mother’s house in the Trinity County area, the affidavit states.
When asked why she didn’t call law enforcement, Reynolds reportedly told investigators she was scared.
She was taken to the Angelina County Jail and given a bond of $50,000. She posted bond the same day.
Reynolds has two prior charges listed in the criminal case records on Angelina County’s website; she did not contend allegations of displaying expired license plates in 2018 and had another misdemeanor charge of concealment of a tobacco product in 2000 that has no other information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.