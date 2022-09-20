LDN shooting alert.jpg

Amanda Reynolds told police she shot and killed her boyfriend Sept. 15 after an argument turned physical, an affidavit recently released by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states.

Reynolds, 47, was driving a white Chrysler through Hudson around 1:43 a.m. when Officer Chris Davis reportedly stopped her for speeding. Davis noted a woman in the driver’s seat with blood on her clothing.

