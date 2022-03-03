A Crockett man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Shapala Butler, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft from a federal firearm licensee and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
According to information presented in court, on Oct. 14, 2020, the Crockett Police Department responded to a burglary at Houston County Pawn in Crockett. The front door glass of the business was shattered when officers arrived at the scene.
Officers searched the woods near the burglary and found eight firearms that had been stolen from the shop. The pawn shop’s surveillance video and DNA evidence collected at the shop helped authorities identify Butler as a suspect.
Butler was interviewed by a federal agent and confessed to committing the burglary. Butler also confessed to knowing he was a felon at the time of the burglary.
Butler had been convicted of burglary of a building on two prior occasions and as a convicted felon is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Butler was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Crockett Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.
