Lufkin police arrested Edward Garner, 58, of Lufkin after he allegedly shot a man in the 400 block of Locke Alley around 7 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, the city of Lufkin communications director.
The victim was sitting on his porch when Garner stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Adams Street. Garner then got out of his vehicle, walked closer to the victim's home and fired several rounds, the report states. One of the bullets struck the victim in the abdomen.
After witnesses described Garner's vehicle, officers came across it a few minutes later at Inez Tims Apartments on North Chestnut Street.
Officers conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and took Garner into custody. Officers searched the vehicle and found a gun that had recently been reported stolen.
Garner knew the victim, and witnesses identified him as the shooter, according to the report. The motive is unclear at this time, according to the report.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and his prognosis is unknown. His injuries were not immediately believed to be life-threatening.
There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.
