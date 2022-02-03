Adriana Thomasee as its newest director of human resources and civil service for the city of Lufkin.
Thomasee accepted the position following the retirement of Rodney Ivy in the fall of 2021. With 16 years of experience in human resources, Thomasee brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, according to assistant city manager Gerald Williamson.
“We were fortunate to find someone in our own community with the extensive knowledge Ms. Thomasee brings to our team,” Williamson said. “Her experience has been varied but intensive in the areas that we really need in a municipality. I know she will be a great asset to lead and build a positive and productive culture among our employees.”
Thomasee is a native of Colombia and came to the United States after serving with their military. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Accounting from Nueva Granada Military University in Bogota, Colombia. She also holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from HRCI.
She previously has worked in human resources in corporate retail, education and health care.
“I am very proud to serve the city of Lufkin, the city I call home,” Thomasee said. “I came here in 2005 and am happy to be able to give something back to the city that has given so much to my son and I.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.