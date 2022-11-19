The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Burger King No. 2151, 209 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 27
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: management should be knowledgeable on foodborne illness risk factors, seven priority items noted; manager onsite unable to locate any employee health agreements or policies, guidance given at the time of inspection; manager unable to locate the bodily fluid cleanup kit, states another manager may have moved it; manager unable to locate the first aid kit; every employee was observed improperly using gloves, employees were observed opening cooler doors, rear exit and handling equipment with gloves on, they never washed hands or changed gloves between use, verbal guidance given to two employees and the manager on proper glove usage, the facility even has a sign on the door that says “Don’t use gloved hands to open,” inservice needed on when to change gloves; the walk-in cooler and freezer are observed to have severely damaged and rusted panels and doors, repairs needed, equipment must be maintained for proper cleaning and effectiveness, additionally the self closures do not work and the doors do stay open some unless the employee pushes the door back, no wood is allowed in the walk-in cooler — wooden post observed holding the ceiling up; replace the rusted syrup stand; replace rusted/damaged shelving in the walk-in cooler; the ice machine must be cleaned according to the manufacturer’s instructions, which is two times a year, the manager states the last time the ice machine was professionally cleaned was in January 2022; clean the fan covers in the walk-in cooler, lint buildup observed; repair the leaking faucet at the produce sink; repair the leaking faucet at the manual ware washing sink and chemical dispenser; several areas in the back of the kitchen were observed to need additional sealant at the utility lines: above the water heater, at the drive-thru, at the roof access — door open?, above the syrup stand, roaches observed in the back storage room in far corner, last pest control visit was conducted Oct. 26, none of the physical facility’s finding that contributes to the entry of pest has been repaired or cleaned; several flies observed flying during the inspection, increase pest control measures to eliminate.
General comment: Physical facility repairs in the kitchen must be addressed by the owners. Recent remodel of the lobby was done but no repairs were made in the back where food safety is a must. Several repeat violations were noted. Active managerial control is a must to prevent a possible foodborne illness outbreak and we highly encourage reviewing the inspection report with employees and conduct in service on hand washing and glove usage. Additionally employees obtaining a certified food handlers card will also help with good retail practices.
Family Dollar No. 28300, 3676 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: discard expired baby food items, three Kidgets puree drinks (apple, pear and banana) were stocked on the shelf, expiration date April 13, 2022, 13:50 1113 L3, items were removed from the shelf and discarded, practice FIFO (first in, first out) — educated stockers on the importance of rotating stock; physical facility repairs needed: repair corner trim at entry on the right when facing the store; repair the insulation at the rear exit at the ceiling; repair the damaged corner trim at the receiving dock; replace the missing ceiling tiles at the restroom hallway; hand washings reminder needed in the ladies restroom, replace the one in the men’s restroom to be nonabsorbent.
General comment: Overall general cleanliness is fantastic. Great job.
Papa John’s Pizza No. 903, 1205 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: employees must be knowledgeable on proper hand washing, female employee was observed improperly washing hands two times, hands were not washed for 20 seconds and the disposable towel was not used to turn the water off, demonstration and verbal guidance given to employees and manager; employee observed with a ring which was not a smooth wedding band on the ring finger and a smart watch, items were removed; remove the paper notes that are absorbent and damaged at the prep lines and make table; repair the damaged make table lid at the prep line, metal top observed damaged and the hinges do not properly open; all the baking pans on the prep line were observed to have food debris (flour and pizza sauce), manager was asked how often the pans should be cleaned and he stated every day but it doesn’t appear they were cleaned last night; pans were removed and placed in the back to be washed; plumbing must be maintained according to code: repair the leak at the rinse sink basin at the manual ware washing machine, water observed dripping with a black substance buildup; repair the faucet leak at the hand washing sink, small drizzle observed during the entire inspection; physical facility must be maintained in a good repair: repair the damaged floor tile throughout the facility, damaged tiles at the prep line and near the manual ware washing sink; replace the missing grout between the floor tiles throughout the facility, food debris and water observed in the cracks; repairs needed at the rear exit door and door jam, rusted and chipping paint observed; repair the damaged latch/handle at the rear exit — not secure; seal the opening around utility lines in the back area, area of concern shown to manager (water heater, electrical conduit, etc.); obnoxious odor in the back prep area, the odor may be from the standing water under the damaged floor tiles, when the tile is stepped on water comes from the bottom; personal cell phones and bags were observed be used and stored at active preparation tables, items removed; entry made at 10:30 a.m. — only one pizza had been prepared, the floors were very dirty with food debris, manager states the floors should be cleaned every night under the direction of the night manager but says he doesn’t believe it was done last night, make sure staff is cleaning under and behind equipment as well; clean the floor drain near the manual ware washing sink, significant buildup observed, possibly contributing to the foul odor.
Standpipe Coffee, 123 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: male employees must wear a head covering (hat/hair net) to prevent possible contamination, male employees should not wear a beard when working in the kitchen, verbal guidance given to manager and effective hair restraints were observed; adjustment needed at the restrooms self-closing devices, doors must fully close; facilities must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pest. Areas of concern are: utility lines under the three-compartment sink; utility lines at the ceiling in the preparation area; wall and ceiling junctions in the restroom need trim or caulking; rear exit — door must fully close with no daylight, daylight observed on the handle side; side door must fully close, observed slightly open at upon entry, adjust the self closure; utility lines in the side prep area
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated today by management, Great job.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1761, 3802 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Mr. Vaughn demonstrated active managerial control. Great job. Good retail practices observed.
