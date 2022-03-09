Lufkin’s new baseball field will be the site of another full week of action as the 2022 Integra Classic gets started Thursday morning.
The tournament features 10 teams with games being played at the Nacogdoches and Lufkin High School baseball fields.
It will be the first time Lufkin has had two tournaments in a season after it hosted last week’s Pete Runnels Classic, which was won by Concordia Lutheran.
“From a traveling standpoint, it’s great for us,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “Usually we’d have to be on the road for a couple of hours and probably getting a hotel. This keeps us at home, and it certainly helps having the new field.
“A lot of coaches are looking at turf fields to schedule their tournaments because for the most part, you’re going to get your games in.
The tournament will be broken into two five-team divisions with each team playing a round-robin format. Teams will be matched up on Saturday when all games will be played in Lufkin.
The championship game is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Lufkin, Tyler Legacy, Lake Belton, New Caney Porter and Port Neches-Groves will compete in Lufkin.
Nacogdoches, Hudson, Bullard, Rudder and Westmoore, Oklahoma, will compete in Nacogdoches.
“The Pete Runnels tournament might have the top tournament competition-wise in the state this weekend,” Cobb said prior to the tournament. “This one will be pretty good, too.
“New Caney Porter already has a few big wins, and we’ve even got a team from Oklahoma coming here. Bullard and Hudson are both ranked. Teams will get to be tested at this tournament as well.”
Lufkin is 5-3 on the season after winning three straight games in the Seguin tournament before going 2-3 in the Pete Runnels tournament.
Lufkin had a pair of losses to No. 9 Hallsville and another to No. 5 College Station. Lufkin also defeated Rusk, the No. 4 team in 4A.
The tournament will serve as the final tune-up before district starts in Jacksonville next week.
The Panthers open the tournament at 10 this morning against Tyler Legacy before facing Port Neches-Groves at 7 tonight.
Following is a tournament schedule.
Thursday
Lufkin High School: Lufkin vs. Tyler Legacy, 10 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Lake Belton, 12:15 p.m.; Lake Belton vs. New Caney Porter, 2:30 p.m.; New Caney Porter vs. Port Neches-Groves, 4:45 p.m.; Port Neches-Groves vs. Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches High School: Nacogdoches vs. Hudson, 10 a.m.; Hudson vs. Bullard, 12:15 p.m.; Bullard vs. Rudder, 2:30 p.m.; Rudder vs. Westmoore, 4:45 p.m.; Westmoore vs. Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Friday
Lufkin High School: Port Neches-Groves vs. Tyler Legacy, 10 a.m.; Porter vs. Tyler Legacy, 12:15 p.m.; Port Neches-Groves vs. Lake Belton, 2:30 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Lake Belton, 4:45 p.m.; Lufkin vs. New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches High School: Bullard vs. Nacogdoches, 10 a.m.; Bullard vs. Westmoore, 12:15 p.m.; Westmoore vs. Hudson, 2:30 p.m.; Hudson vs. Rudder, 4:45 p.m.; Rudder vs. Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Lufkin High School: Lufkin #5 seed vs. Nacogdoches #5 seed, 9 a.m.; Lufkin #4 seed vs. Nacogdoches #4 seed, 11:30 p.m.; Lufkin #3 seed vs. Nacogdoches #3 seed, 2 p.m.; Lufkin #2 seed vs. Nacogdoches #2 seed, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin #1 seed vs. Nacogdoches #1 seed, 6:45 p.m.
