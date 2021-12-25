I’ve always been a big fan of most everything Christmas. Growing up in a home where we were made to feel special on a daily basis, Christmas had a way of standing out above the rest.
There were the Christmas presents I’ll never forget, like the Cowboys tickets hidden in the pocket of a new jacket when I got to see Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin just a few weeks before they won their second Super Bowl.
There was my first Christmas as a dad when I somehow thought a 3-week-old would have the time of her life. She ended up sleeping through the entire thing before staying up the rest of the night.
The most special one came six years ago when I proposed to my wife in making our blended family official. We still watch that video every Christmas and remember that despite all of the little imperfections, it was perfect to us.
I say all this to point out as good as Christmas is it wasn’t always the perfect day. There were usually a few minor inconveniences along the way.
I’m not saying Christmas with Mema Shirley and Papa Bill was ever a bad thing, but for a typical kid like myself, an 8 a.m. wake-up call on Christmas break wasn’t always the easiest.
Christmas with Papa Henry and Mema Melba was a can’t-miss time occasion, but sometimes by the end of the night, we were ready to get back to the house to see what Santa Claus had brought us.
Santa and my parents had a special deal that he came by the house a few hours early.
As an adult, sorting out the Christmas schedule with Sierra and Spring’s mom wasn’t always easy.
Between Christmas celebrations on both sides of the family, it could at least be a headache for both of us.
And Lufkin’s playoff trips into deep December made it awfully hard to officially make my Christmas plans.
Sometimes we don’t know exactly what we have until it’s gone.
It’s Christmas morning and I couldn’t be more blessed with the friends and family I have.
But after my wife and kids find out about concerts, astronauts and Houston trips, my mind will take a trip down memory lane.
I wouldn’t mind waking up at 5 in the morning if I got the chance to share just one more Christmas with my Mema Shirley and Papa Bill. I’d be sharing the kids’ table with Uncle Butch, who by choice never made his way to the adults’ table even as an adult.
I could wait all night at Mema Melba and Papa Henry’s house to see what Santa had left under our tree. My grandma would make sure to have plenty of chicken n’dumplins to make sure we didn’t starve.
The girls’ Christmas schedules would be a minor inconvenience to plan around with Cher-ron as long as Sierra and Spring could spend Christmas afternoon with their mom.
And I’d gladly take that phone call I got from Coach Outlaw on Christmas morning 20 years ago wishing me a merry Christmas instead of the one I got from my boss 10 years later with the news of his death.
Unfortunately, Melba, Henry, Bill, Shirley, Butch and Cher-ron won’t be here in person to share another Christmas day.
So for the Christmas season, I’m going to appreciate the family and friends I have. After a late-night Christmas celebration with my parents, brother, sister and sister-in-laws, I’ll get to spend the day with Barb, Spring, Jaylen, Sierra and Cameron. We’ll join my aunt for breakfast.
Then when we get back to the house, we’ll put on a Christmas movie or a football game and I’ll sit back on the couch and remember some of the “good old days.”
As hard as we try, Christmas will never be exactly perfect.
But with the presence and memories of family, friends and loved ones, it can be perfect to us.
