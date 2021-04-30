Saturday is the last chance for Angelina County residents to determine city and school board leaders.
Contested elections span the county, including races for Lufkin mayor, Lufkin Ward 4 council member and multiple positions on the Diboll and Zavalla city councils. There are contested school board races in Lufkin Hudson, Huntington, Central and Zavalla.
Election day runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at multiple polling locations countywide.
Residents interested in casting a ballot will need to determine their specific polling location.
Lufkin residents can vote at: City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd Ave.; Brandon Elementary, 1612 Sayers St.; Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave.; Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive; Trout Elementary, 1014 Allendale Drive; and Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
Each location depends on the voter’s ward; voters are separated into six wards by their address. For those unsure of which ward to vote in, go to angelinacounty.net/countymaps/ and select Lufkin City Wards.
Lufkin voters interested in the Lufkin ISD School Board elections can cast their ballots at: the LISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square; Brandon Elementary, 1612 Sayers St.; and Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive.
Those wards also are detailed on Angelina County’s website.
Diboll voters can cast their ballots in the city elections at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.
Hudson voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the school’s Administration Building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive.
Huntington voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the Huntington ISD Administration Building at 908 N. Main St.
Central voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the Central ISD Administration Office at 7622 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok.
Zavalla voters can cast their ballots in the city and school district elections at the old Zavalla City Hall, 838 E. Main St.
Residents living in the Four Way Special Utility District will vote at 411 N. Main St. in Huntington.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
