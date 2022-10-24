featured Driver escapes injury in early-morning tanker fire The Lufkin Daily News Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lufkin Police & Fire responded to a truck fire early Monday morning on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack. Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director, said the truck is believed to be a total loss. She said the tanker, which was carrying baryte, suffered minimal damage. Lufkin Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lufkin Police & Fire responded to a truck on fire across from Texas Timberjack around 12:18 a.m. Monday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.The truck, hauling a tanker, was driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana. McCaleb was northbound on South First Street when the fire began. He got out of the truck's cab and was not injured.McCaleb told officers he believes a hose came off the turbo, splashing oil onto the engine, which ignited and caught the motor and cab compartment on fire, Pebsworth said.She said the truck is believed to be a total loss. The tanker, which was carrying a mineral called baryte, suffered minimal damage.The incident also caused damage to the asphalt on the shoulder of the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sylvester Mccaleb Jr. Jessica Pebsworth Truck Transports Motor Vehicle Cab Compartment Tanker Driver Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPollok man dies in auto-pedestrian accident late Wednesday on Highway 69Brookshire Brothers closing North Timberland storeWalker indicted on additional charges, arrested WednesdayIce cream shop bringing nostalgia, quirkiness and family friendly fun to downtownWalker indicted on 3 new charges, arrested todayApple Springs man dies in two-vehicle accident Oct. 7 on Highway 94Angelina County jury deems man 'sexually violent predator'Heritage Festival brings colorful culture to downtownTwo LHS students named commended students in 2023 National Merit Scholarship ProgramGrand jury indicts Huntington man for allegedly grabbing mom by throat, threatening sister with chainsaw and kicking pregnant girlfriend Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
