Lufkin Police & Fire responded to a truck on fire across from Texas Timberjack around 12:18 a.m. Monday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.

The truck, hauling a tanker, was driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana. McCaleb was northbound on South First Street when the fire began. He got out of the truck's cab and was not injured.