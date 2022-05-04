April showers bring May flowers, and they sure have this year. Look around and everything is in bloom, and the pollen and allergies are everywhere. School gets out for the summer later this month, and graduation parties and events will be everywhere.
Why do we have the freedoms to have these parties, go to these events and enjoy the other freedoms we have in the United States of America? It is because of our active-duty military and our veterans. Our first responders play a major role in protecting us here at home and taking care of us when needed.
On Armed Forces Day each year — May 21 this year — the American Legion Family No. 113 honors these brave men and women and their families with a “Thank You For Your Service” Family Fun Day. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 parking lot at 1800 Ford Chapel Road.
It will be a day for our active duty, veterans, first responders and their families to come out for a few hours of free music, fun, food and fellowship. This year, the CrimeStoppers Band will provide live entertainment, and SailorMac from McWilliams & Son as well as Andy Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse will be there for the enjoyment of the little ones, as well as the adults.
We also have a number of local businesses, clubs and organizations with information, handouts, etc., for your pleasure and information.
May 27 is American Legion National Poppy Day. Be sure to get your memorial poppy for Memorial Day weekend. Members of the American Legion Family No. 113 will be out and about Friday and Saturday at several locations. Some members also will be putting out flags on veteran graves in several area cemeteries.
American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Family No. 1836 are once again joining together to honor our beautiful American flag with a U.S. flag exchange and disposal ceremony on June 11.
Starting at 1 p.m., bring in your old, tattered, torn or extremely faded 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag to the VFW Post No. 1836 on Ford Chapel Road and get a new complimentary one from the American Legion Family No. 113.
At 5 p.m., join us and the VFW for a formal flag retirement (disposal) ceremony at the VFW Post. On June 14, join us and the city of Lufkin for the annual Flag Day Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. There will be plenty of room, and it will be cool with no chance of rain inside.
Check out our facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
