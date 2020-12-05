One person was flown to a hospital in an initial crash and a Trinity County sheriff's deputy was flown to a hospital with serious injuries in another in two of three major accidents that occurred overnight Friday in Trinity County, according to a press release from Sheriff Woody Wallace.
The first accident occurred on state Highway 94 near the Angelina/Trinity County line in which one person was flown to the hospital, the release states. No further details have been released.
The second accident involved deputy Justin Cowart, who was responding to the first accident. Another officer who was traveling behind him said Cowart tried to miss something that was in his lane of travel and ended up veering into the woods, striking several trees, according to the release.
Cowart is listed as “medically stable at this time with severe pain," but with COVID-19 precautions in place, information is nearly impossible to obtain, the release states.
The accident is under investigation and no further details will be released until it is complete.
The sheriff's office requests prayers for Cowart and his family and will be reaching out to citizens in a few days to let them know what the family needs.
During that crash investigation, another accident was reported near the Houston County line in which a car with three occupants struck cattle, according to the release. No serious injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.