Once again the community has come together to say that a shelter animal’s life and well-being matter.
Many animals coming into Kurth Animal Services and Adoption Center in Lufkin needing medical care to survive or become adoptable. A vetting fund was created to ensure these helpless ones would have access to veterinary care. Night Howls, our annual fundraiser, was held Aug. 7 to support the vetting fund of Kurth.
The businesses and individuals that contributed to help make this event so successful include Mike Eckles from Lufkin Coca-Cola Company, 103 the Bull, KYKS radio station, The Lufkin Daily News, Kurth Animal Services staff, Tracy Moore from Amazing Grace Antiques, Rick and Sharon Collins, Sharon Adams from Grizzly’s, Nancy Hallet, Lynn Jackson, Kayln Butler, Tanita Hornsby, Jessica Girardo-Ham, Barbara Turner, Wilma Elder, Tina Nerren from Bombshell Salon, Romy Polk from Wishing Well Antiques and Gifts, Lynne Bauereiss, Romelle Cleveland, Gay Ippilito, Cheryl Brose, Janice and Lance Tidwell, Glenda Davis, Debbie Winston, Lindsey Arnold from Flower Hill Farms, Tammy Kirkland, Posh Paws Grooming, Pamela Stokes, MaHaley Johnson, Anna Lamb, Amber and Catherine Murphy Hall, Zeata Rowe and Grace Ann Wilson.
Among those who donated their own brand of delicious potato salad are LaDonna Bailey, Starr Haffner, Nancy Hallet, Carroll Dickey, Cheryl Brose, Kalyn Butler, Jennifer Briggs and Debbie Miller.
KASA is deeply indebted to each donation and each act of compassion that is helping to make a difference in a shelter animal’s life. I, personally, wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who came together to make this event successful and to our guests who had fun taking chances on raffles or bidding on silent auction items.
We are beyond happy, too, for the homeless animals that were adopted and left the building with their new families ready to begin a new chapter in their lives. Also, for the KASA sisterhood that includes Lynn Jackson, Lynne Bauereiss, Janet Avery-Sublett, Zeata Rowe, Roxie Little, Leslie Anders and Cathy Clark.
It truly takes a village to make great strides for our homeless animals.
This year’s Night Howls fundraiser is a testimony to the hearts and compassion of our community. I offer each of you my sincere appreciation on a job well done.
