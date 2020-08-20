Lufkin police arrested a Diboll man on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle after he allegedly led officers on a chase Wednesday night.
James Louis Davis, 29, was taken into custody without incident after the pursuit, which started around 9:30 p.m. when officer Cade Westbrook initiated a traffic stop on a white Cadillac whose driver reportedly could not maintain a single lane on North Timberland Drive, according to a press release from LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The driver — later identified as Davis — pulled the car over, then as Westbrook approached the vehicle, he allegedly drove away. Additional officers joined in the chase as Davis turned into a neighborhood off of Paul Avenue, the release states.
Davis left the neighborhood and headed outbound on East Denman Avenue, disregarding a traffic light at Loop 287 before continuing outbound on U.S. Highway 69 south at around 70 mph — the top speed of the pursuit — before turning onto Spring lake Drive, according to the release. The pursuit ended on Old Homer Alto Road when Davis bailed out of the vehicle on foot.
Westbrook heard a door slam shut, leading him to believe Davis was inside a mobile home in the 1800 block of Old Homer Alto Road. Officers could hear movement inside the mobile home so they maintained a perimeter around it for nearly an hour before Davis emerged and was taken into custody without incident.
The movement officers heard inside the home was Davis moving furniture around to barricade the door, the release states. The home belonged to his girlfriend, who was not home at the time.
Davis was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.
