The Diboll City Council met in a special session Tuesday to discuss, in executive session, issues regarding real property.
The city council took no action on any topics discussed during the executive session, city manager Gerry Boren said.
He will be looking further into those issues to provide the council with more information for another, similar session in the future.
No date was set for the council’s next discussion of the same topic.
