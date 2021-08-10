Angelina County Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to hire Chuck Walker as the county’s unit road engineer at a salary of $95,000.
Walker said he’s going to have to think about whether or not he will accept the position.
County Judge Don Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and newly appointed Pct. 4 Commissioner Steve Smith voted to hire Walker.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy and Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts voted against hiring Walker.
