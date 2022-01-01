Dr. Brian Humphreys is Lufkin’s first physician to become certified in regenerative medicine by the American Board/Academy of Regenerative Medicine.
Regenerative medicine develops methods to regrow, repair or replace damaged or diseased cells, organs or tissues. It is focused on developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues and organs and restore function lost due to aging, disease, damage or defects. The human body has the natural ability to heal itself in many ways, Humphreys said.
“The promising field of Regenerative Medicine is working to restore structure and function of damaged tissues and organs,” Humphreys said. It also is working to create solutions for organs that become permanently damaged. The goal of this approach is to find a way to cure previously untreatable injuries and diseases.
Humphreys said the stem cells are donated from adults or donated from umbilical cord blood by new mothers. Humphreys stresses that he does not employ any tissues from terminated pregnancies.
Regenerative medicine therapies prompt the body to enact a self-healing response. These advancements in patient care across a wide range of medical specialties point to new solutions to expand and maintain optimal health and quality of life, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Board certified in ENT (ear, nose and throat), allergies and surgery, Humphreys said he is a life-long learner and has been interested in regenerative medicine since his college days at Stanford University.
“We believe in the future many surgeries will become obsolete as regenerative techniques improve and take the place of surgeries,” Humphreys said.
Currently, Humphreys uses approved treatments to help patients with autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, anti-aging, as well as strategies for joints and other chronic pain. Lufkin has a large aging population of individuals who suffer from such maladies.
Humphreys explained it takes multiple approaches to relieve pain, and reducing pain improves quality of life.
For more information, contact Humphreys at (936) 208-8369.
