A family member has organized a fundraiser for the family of the 10-month-old baby who died in a trailer fire on Lone Star Road in which the baby’s father was severely burned late Friday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I come to you all and ask my family and friends for your help again,” a post from Annette Serrano states on the GoFundMe page. “My niece Adrian Silvas and her boyfriend Carlos Malpica unexpectedly lost their youngest child, Aurelio Malpica, yesterday in a house fire. Aurelio, ‘Smiley’ as we called him, was a happy and loving baby! He was & always will be loved by his family.”
Carlos Malpica, 22, was flown to LSU Shreveport late Friday for severe burns, according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
“Carlos is currently fighting for his life in Louisiana where he was air flighted,” Serrano writes. “He went into their home fighting to get to their son. He was severely burned in the process.”
Israel Lopez, 21, was transported to St. Luke's Health-Memorial for a cut, while the baby's mother, Adrian Silva, 23, was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center for difficulty breathing, according to the sheriff’s office report.
“I am here asking for your help to ease the financial burden for my niece in order to help them recover as they have lost their home but more importantly to lay her baby boy to rest,” Serrano writes.
“We ask that if anyone can donate to please do, no amount is too small. On behalf of the Malpica family, my sister Yvette and our entire family we thank you. Please continue to pray for our family as this is a very difficult time on top of everything else we have been through in the last year.”
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time. Fire Marshal Wesley Mask is investigating.
A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy for Arerelio.
