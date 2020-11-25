I am thankful. Yes. I said it. And it’s not just a nod to Thanksgiving. I am so very thankful that I live in this community — one that is so warm, welcoming and caring.
This month has been the start of a new journey for me as I take on the role of publisher of The Lufkin Daily News, and I am so thankful and grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement I have received.
To Mayor Bob Brown for the shout out in his column this past weekend, to the many text messages, Facebook posts, Linked In messages and the wonderful handwritten cards — I feel so blessed that so many in our community have taken time out of their schedule to congratulate me on being named publisher of this newspaper.
For those who do not know me, I grew up in Lufkin and graduated from Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin where I studied journalism and communications. I always wanted to write and tell readers what is going on in our community.
Following college, I left Lufkin but returned six years later, making my way back to The Lufkin Daily where I was a reporter and then city editor. After a few years, I changed careers, taking on the marketing and advertising world.
But just last month, after years of working in marketing, the opportunity opened for me to return to my roots and my first love.
And here I am, back at The Lufkin Daily News, where it all began for me.
I also am thankful for the amazing employees who work hard every day to support local businesses while also providing our community with local news you need to know.
This amazing group brought me into the fold, answered a million questions, are prepared to answer a million more and are willing to jump in and tackle the ideas I have to improve the daily newspaper of Angelina County.
Yes, The Lufkin Daily News is truly your daily, community newspaper. While we print three days a week, we publish local news, sports, ads and more online every day — on the website, in the app and we can even send it to your email, if you wish.
This is your 24/7 source for what matters most to you — what is happening in your hometown.
We are a team tasked with ensuring you know what is happening in Angelina County so you can make informed decisions that impact your everyday life. You need to know the details of what the city council, county commissioners, appraisal district and other agencies, which are paid by and use your tax dollars, are doing.
Nowhere else can you find the in-depth details from every meeting. Nowhere else can you read about what your local police and fire departments have been working on. Nowhere else can you see who is getting married, divorced, sued in court and who had a baby. And nowhere else can you find ads for local stores so we all can shop local and support our friends and neighbors.
Our community survives and thrives when we all work and support one another, and the newspaper binds us all together.
So, pick up a printed copy, click on the website or open the app, the news you need to know will be there. Every day.
As we gather today around the Thanksgiving table, please know I am so very thankful to be a part of this community and for the continued support of your daily newspaper.
