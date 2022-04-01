A herd of fifth graders took a walk on the wild side Thursday.
The St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students went behind the scenes to learn the inner workings of Ellen Trout Zoo.
The excursion took the students into the hippopotamus barn and habitat, the rhinoceros and giraffe bars, the commissary, the big cat habitat, the reptile building and the veterinarian health care center.
Students will take what they learned from the tour to build diorama-size habitats with specific zoo animals in mind, environmental science teacher Wendi Plowman said.
“We got to see behind-the-scenes how it all works, especially the indoor stuff you don’t see in an exhibit,’’ she said. ‘‘You also see all the different things you need to have in the different habitats for different animals to live safely.’’
Whitney Heckler, director of educational services, said it was important for the students to think through the process of what it takes to care for a large, exotic animal.
“Even thinking about what that animal’s habitat is like in the wild and the needs they may have here in human care,” she said.” Wendi was our giraffe and rhino keeper here for a very long time, so this partnership when she moved over to St. Cyprian’s was just natural. They have an expert in their classroom for this project.”
Plowman said she was happy the students were able to see what animals need in a zoo setting because that isn’t something they always can see when visiting the zoo.
“We always see from the front, you don’t see everything that the keepers need to do to take care of the animals, the different exhibits, the different enrichments; some animals need logs, some don’t and things like that. There’s a lot that goes into taking care of an animal,” she said. I’m glad they get to do this because not every student gets to do this type of project, seeing everything first hand.”
The students also were able to learn about different careers that come with a zoo, such as zoo engineering, Heckler said.
“Someone has to be an architect and an engineer to design habitats like this for us; there’s really cool, unique career opportunities around animals too,” she said.
Sawyer McWilliams and Sydney Tiu enjoyed learning about taking care of animals, they said.
“We learned how they’re trained to open their mouths for the vet to help,” Sawyer said.
“And the different habitats they live in, like the different temperatures, different foods they need,” Sydney added.
Both Sawyer and Sydney said their favorite part of the tour was seeing the giraffes.
“They’re so tall and the way they walk,” Sydney said.
“And run around,” Sawyer said. “They’re cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.