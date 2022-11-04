The dumbest collective human experience we exercise twice a year is switching our clocks forward one hour and then back one hour just four months later. We are the only species that compensates for the tilt of the axis of the Earth, other than the folks in Hawaii and Arizona.

This strange ritual that has become ingrained in our lives since 1918 started when the U.S. Congress decided to manipulate time by passing the Standard Time Act to save energy and create time zones. Back then, coal was our exclusive energy source and ensuring that Americans had more daylight working hours made sense.

Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, is a member of the Texas House of Representatives.