The Lufkin man who was severely burned earlier this month while trying to rescue his 10-month-old son from a trailer fire has died from the injuries he sustained in the blaze.
Carlos Malpica, 22, died July 23 in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to his death notice. He was flown to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport the night of July 2 after entering the trailer on Lone Star Road in an attempt to save his son Aurelio Malpica, who died in the fire.
“He went into their home fighting to get to their son. He was severely burned in the process,” family member Annette Serrano said in a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family with medical, housing and funeral expenses.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.
Carlos' mother, Melissa Ramires, also has a fundraiser set up but is requesting prayers from those who are unable to give financially.
"Anything you can give is appreciated, even if it's a simple prayer," she wrote on the fundraiser page. "We are needing help with funeral and burial expenses. Carlos didn't have insurance. If you would like to donate, every little bit helps. God bless you."
To help Ramires, visit her GoFundMe page.
Israel Lopez, 21, was transported to St. Luke's Health-Memorial for a laceration, while the baby's mother, Adrian Silvas, 23, was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center for difficulty breathing after the fire, according to the initial Angelina County Sheriff’s Office report.
Rosary for Carlos will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden.
