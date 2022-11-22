Water quality

The city of Zavalla will hold an emergency meeting at 6 tonight after residents have gone without water off and on for nearly a week.

The city has been battling water issues for a while, but the problem came more severe in the last week as residents noted low water pressure. The city at first thought its water well was the problem and saw the water “going up and down,” city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.

