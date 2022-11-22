The city of Zavalla will hold an emergency meeting at 6 tonight after residents have gone without water off and on for nearly a week.
The city has been battling water issues for a while, but the problem came more severe in the last week as residents noted low water pressure. The city at first thought its water well was the problem and saw the water “going up and down,” city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
The city thought the issue was with the vaccum pump at one of its wells, Herrington said. Work crews fixed the pump but never could get it to produce like it needed to, she said.
The city purchased bulk water to flow through the system for customers on Saturday, at that point residents had been without water for a few days, she said. But it only served to expose leaks in the water lines the city was unaware of, she said. The city also has been providing bottled water for a few days.
Herrington said crews also are looking at another water well that is struggling in town. Manford Lowery, the public works director, has been working long hours over the last week in an attempt to fix the problems, she said.
The city will be considering his resignation and a contract with Daryl Cheney to use his water and wastewater license, according to the posted agenda for tonight’s meeting.
Around noon Monday the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas A&M Public Works Response Team were dispatched to Zavalla to provide the city assistance.
County Judge-elect Keith Wright and Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Connor requested the assistance — something Herrington said would not have been possible without them. It will not cost the city anything to utilize their services.
“They have been having some issues with their water system, with piping issues, for the past week,” said Bert Nitzke, operations chief/program director Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. “They determined they would like more assistance with equipment and personnel, which we can provide.”
The Extension service group brought a team of six people with backgrounds in this type of infrastructure who have been working to identify the problems and solve them, he said. Teams had repaired two of the three leaks with plans to repair the third leak “shortly,” according to the city’s social media page, which has been updated regularly over the last few days.
“Teams are out there pressurizing the system to identify any other leaks in the water system,” Nitzke said. “If there are no additional leaks then we will flush and sample the water so residents can begin using water again.”
If additional leaks are found, it may take longer for residents to see water, he said.
Teams also will take samples of the water to a lab in Nacogdoches, and if those come back clear the city will begin releasing water to residents in segments.
The teams may be named for disaster response, but also has responded to situations like this across the state. They have seen a few times over the last year, Nitzke said.
“We’re working cooperatively with the city, the county and the Texas Department of Emergency Management as one big team to identify problems, fix them and get the system back up and running as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’ll be here until it is done.”
The goal is to have the work completed by Thanksgiving, he said. And crews are out working toward that goal now.
Herrington hopes the water will be fixed even sooner than that, but isn’t out doing the work herself so she has to rely upon crews communications. But residents are upset, thinking the city should have done something before it did, she said.
“(We’re) frustrated,” said Evelyn Stephens, a resident of Zavalla for a couple of years. “(I) don’t want to pay the water bill. We have lots going on here with family.”
They have relied on a portable potty Stephens has had to use because she doesn’t move as well. They’ve been using paper plates and plastic cups for meals, she said.
Billy Barrick, who served on city council for a short while, noticed issues with his water on Nov. 14, but said he was out of town during the week. He hasn’t been able to flush a toilet or take a shower, he said.
“But the biggest thing is the unknown of will they ever get fixed correctly for us?” he asked.
