Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.
■ The prescribed burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest will be along state Highway 21, north of Kennard in Houston County.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The proposed burn area is 2,069 acres.
Winds are predicted to be from the north.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
■ The prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the Bannister Wildlife Management Area along Highways 1277 and 147.
Winds are predicted to be from the north.
■ The prescribed burn in the Sabine National Forest will be in a portion of the Moore Plantation Wildlife Management Area along Highway 2426 east. The burn will include helicopter support.
Winds are predicted to be from the north.
If you have questions, call 625-1940.
