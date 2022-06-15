In this day and age of instant gratification, we’ve all become a bit impatient. Couple that with the fact that almost anything can be delivered and many of us now work from home, and the simple act of driving suddenly seems like a real hassle.
Young people don’t care about getting their driver’s license when they turn 16. Families no longer go out for leisurely Sunday drives. Cruising Timberland Drive and the mall parking lot on weekend nights were long ago rejected in favor of scrolling through social media and texting friends.
For those of us who can’t work from home, just the simple act of driving to the office — especially in all this heat — makes us wish we had cars like the Jetsons flew.
But no amount of impatience or haste should allow us to practice driving habits that endanger ourselves and others.
One bad habit so common in Lufkin that most people don’t believe it’s illegal is using the left turn lane to wait to merge into traffic. This law is abused so frequently here that a friend of one of our editorial board members said he thought it was illegal if you didn’t use the left turn lane as a merge lane. That’s the kind of pressure we’re under to get on out there and into traffic, whether it’s safe to do so or not.
Half the time we see people swing into that lane as we’re driving by, they are simply hovering there while waiting for us to pass — there aren’t even any vehicles behind us. Why not wait the extra two seconds to pull out and enter traffic safely and legally?
If you don’t believe us, maybe you’ll believe the Lufkin Police Department.
“Driving in the left turn only lane is dangerous because another driver may turn into the same lane,” said Sgt. Eddie Ibarra of the traffic division. “When two vehicles enter at the same point from different directions, it causes a major problem, and it frequently causes crashes. It should not be used as a merging lane.”
The “Texas Department of Public Safety Student Driver’s Handbook” states: “Left Turn Lane Only — The only time a vehicle should enter the center lane is at a point where the vehicle will have time to slow down or stop in order to make a safe left turn maneuver. Special Note: The center lane should never be used for passing or as a through-traffic lane.”
When using that lane to merge, a driver may be turned to the right, looking at a side mirror or looking over their shoulder for an opening and may not see a vehicle further down the road legally stopped in the center lane while waiting to turn left.
If you don’t have the patience to wait until it’s safe to merge into traffic legally, loop the block by making right turns. Losing a minute on your commute is better than putting yourself and other motorists in danger.
Left turn lane abuse, as dangerous as it is, is something we’re all used to here. People see it every day and just mimic what everyone else does. But there’s a new unsafe habit on the rise that needs to be stopped in its tracks.
A couple of our staff members were complaining to each other last week about other motorists passing them on the shoulder. One was doing the unthinkable to elicit such an enraged reaction — she was only driving 5 miles above the speed limit on the loop. Meanwhile, the passing lane to her left was empty. Earlier, when she complained to her cousin, he laughed and said, “They gave you ‘the cold shoulder!’” The “cold shoulder”? So this is actually a thing?
Shoulder drivers think they’re making you look stupid by demonstrating that they’re more important than everyone else and can’t be delayed. But that behavior — especially at speeds close to 60 mph — can cause serious accidents.
If you’ve ever wondered whether or not it would be a good idea to drive on the shoulder, remember these potential shoulder risks, as outlined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
■ Emergency pullovers blocking the lane. Due to the speed at which you’re traveling, it can be difficult to see stopped cars, let alone drivers who are bent over changing tires, calling a tow truck or comforting their children. If you can’t see them, you can’t avoid causing a disastrous collision.
■ Driver confusion. Drivers don’t expect to see cars driving on the shoulder; this confusion can lead some drivers to swerve toward you or to ignore your presence when you’re attempting to re-enter traffic.
■ Re-entering collisions. If you successfully manage to pass traffic without road rage incidents or encountering shoulder hazards, you still must be able to re-enter traffic. If you’re not careful, the few seconds it will take to match highway speed could be your last.
Giving another motorist “the cold shoulder” only makes one person look stupid, and it’s not the intended recipient.
Let’s all put safety and security above our egos and drive with common sense. After all, in a town this small, we’re all going to see each other at the next red light — no matter how quickly, aggressively and impatiently we race to get there.
