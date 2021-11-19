Angelina College’s Michelle Smith (10) crashes the boards during a recent game. The Lady Roadrunners host a return to the “Angelina Classic” this weekend at Shands Gymnasium. Four teams will compete on Friday and Saturday.
The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners basketball team will welcome back its “Angelina Classic” showcase this weekend after a one-year hiatus.
Featuring four teams playing four games over two days, the Classic will spotlight what AC head coach Byron Coleman calls “a great brand of basketball.”
“We’re definitely glad to get this event going again, and we’re glad those teams decided to come back with us after being away for a year,” Coleman said. “We’re ecstatic and ready for a fun weekend of basketball.”
The Classic tips off today with Tyler Junior College facing McLennan Community College at 4:30 p.m. The Lady ’Runners follow against LSU-Eunice at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Tyler and LSU-Eunice tangle at 1 p.m., and the Lady Roadrunners and McLennan will play at 3 p.m.
AC’s ladies opened the season with five straight wins — leading to a No. 24 national ranking — before suffering their first loss Saturday against Hill College. It was AC’s third game in four days, and Coleman said the past few days off gave his team time to regroup and re-focus.
“We had a good workout on Monday, and we’ve had a few days off from competing so we could get back to being mentally focused and mentally fresh in time for the weekend,” Coleman said.
As for the Classic’s competition, every team enters with a winning record, and Coleman said attending fans can expect to see real basketball intensity.
“There’s going to be a high level of basketball played this weekend,” Coleman said. “We beat McLennan College, but they turned around and beat the No. 2 team in the country the next game. It just shows that in JUCO basketball, any team can lose on any given day. We expect a great brand of basketball at Shands Gymnasium this weekend.”
